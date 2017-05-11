Man Arrested for Trying to Steal Air Conditioner from Church - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Man Arrested for Trying to Steal Air Conditioner from Church

Posted: Updated:

A man has been arrested for two counts of breaking and entering after a caller saw a man trying to steal a large air conditioning unit.

According to a press release, deputies were dispatched to WV Marine in Jefferson in Kanawha County after a caller stated he saw a man trying to steal a large air conditioning unit. 

When Deputies arrived, they found a damaged air conditioning unit and began searching the area for a described suspect by the caller.

They heard a commotion inside a nearby building, Landmark Baptist Church on MacCorkle Avenue. 

The building had been forcibly entered, and deputies surrounded the building and began searching. 

Jason Swindler, 42, of Given, WV, was found in the church. 

He was arrested and charged with two counts of breaking and entering.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.