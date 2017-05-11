AG Sessions avoids talks of FBI director in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions sidestepped talk about the open FBI director's post in an appearance in West Virginia at a conference on stopping drug addiction.

Sessions spoke at the University of Charleston on Thursday at a Drug Enforcement Administration meeting on heroin and opioid addiction.

It was his first public appearance since President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday.

University spokesman David Traube had said Sessions was scheduled to hold a news conference after his speech. But U.S. Justice Department spokesman Peter Carr said Wednesday night that Sessions would not be available to reporters. Sessions quickly left the auditorium after his speech.

Sessions' speech focused on helping cities and regions battle the prescription drug abuse epidemic and the violent crime associated with it.

