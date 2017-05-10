Gov Justice Celebrates Academic Achievement

Congratulations are in order for a group of students at Park Middle School in Raleigh County. Wednesday night the school hosted the inaugural Awesome A's Banquet. A night aimed at celebrating students for receiving straight A's each nine week period this school year.



Sherri Shumate is a sixth grade teacher and served as the event organizer.

"Everybody needs to be recognized not just the top of the class and its an incentive for those students to continue making A's.

And hopefully this will build next year," Shumate said.



Carsyn Harris is in eighth grade and has been a straight A student since first grade. She owes her success to her beloved family and teachers.



"I have great parents who are always there for me and helping me whenever I need help. The faculty at every school I have been to especially Park

has always been there to help me succeed," Harris said. Harris has a passion for the arts and plans to get involved in theatre and acting in high school at Woodrow.



Governor Jim Justice was selected as the special guest speaker. He took time out to recognize teachers as well and spoke about the need for the state budget to reflect a two percent raise in their salary.

"Our teachers need to be rewarded just from the standpoint of us reaching out to them and telling them how important they are. Now a lot of people in government we can't do that raise for today, but at the same time we have 700 classrooms in the sate without a teacher and we have got to get competitive with the other states," Justice said.



State superintendent Dr. Steve Payne and the Raleigh County School Superintendent David Price was also on hand to deliver certificates of achievement for their hard work.



"We want to make sure that we recognize those student who work very hard. As all of our student do but to let them know how we appreciate their success and want to celebrate it with them," Price said.



