Governor Justice Takes Donald Trump Jr. Hunting and Fishing

Donald Trump Jr. visited West Virginia Tuesday, according to a press release.

Governor Jim Justice hosted the son of President Donald Trump in Greenbrier and Monroe counties. According to the press release, Governor Justice is said to have become good friends with the Trump family over the years.

According to a press release, Governor Justice and Trump Jr. went turkey hunting, trout fishing and discussed pressing issues facing West Virginia and the United States.

.@DonaldJTrumpJr is a real hunter & great fisherman. It was an honor to show him just a small part of the natural beauty of our state. -JJ pic.twitter.com/h9YyentYdR — Governor Jim Justice (@WVGovernor) May 10, 2017

Governor Justice said, “Don Jr. is a real hunter and a great fisherman. We share a real love of the outdoors and it was an honor to show him just a small part of the natural beauty of our state. We talked about the enormous potential of West Virginia and how we have opportunities to create jobs. The Trumps care deeply about our people and I look forward to working with the White House to get federal resources here to help our state in a number of different areas.”

Governor Justice said the visit was not only a marketing opportunity to show what West Virginia has to offer, but an opportunity to keep the lines of communication open with President Trump and his administration, according to a press release.