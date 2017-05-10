Raleigh County man convicted for witness tampering

According to United States Attorney, Carol Casto, Mark Radcliffe has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for witness tampering.

His son Seth Radcliffe was facing kidnapping charges from 2015, along with Jimmie Harper. Harper said after Seth's arrest, he and Mark Radcliffe began discussing how they needed to get a witness to minimize Seth Radcliffe's actions. The day after Seth's arrest, Harper and Mark planned to have a witness lie to law enforcement about the kidnapping.

Harper and Mark met the witness in 2016. At the meeting, Mark told the witness the charges towards his son, Seth, needed to disappear because of the severe penalties. He instructed the witness to limit answers that could be damaging to his son like "I don't know" or "I don't remember."

Harper was sentenced to seven years back in August of 2016 for an unrelated crime as well as an additional two years for the witness tampering.

Mark has also been ordered to pay a $25,000 fine.