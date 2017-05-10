Don Blankenship Finishes Federal Prison Sentence

Don Blankenship's year long federal prison sentence is over.

The former Massey Energy C.E.O. was released Wednesday May 10, 2017 from a halfway house in Arizona. The Upper Big Branch mine he was in charge of exploded and killed 29 coal miners in April, 2010.

Jack Bowden, one of the victim's father-in-law, said the 67-year-old Blankenship should have at least served a year for each miner who died.

"He should've served that with his age," Bowden said. "It would have been justice. I believe in God and I know one day he'll meet his maker. He'll pay the price then. Maybe this year was tough on him, but that's nothing."

Blankenship wasn't quiet during his sentence.

He wrote a 67 page blog about how he felt politicians put him in prison for personal gain.

"I would say this to Don Blankenship: Don you don't have to answer to me," U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said. "And you don't have to answer to federal authorities anymore. But you do have to answer to the families of the loved ones who lost their lives in the mines.'"

Blankenship was acquitted of felonies that could have made his sentence up to 30 years. He must serve an additional year of supervised release.

"Life goes on, but I know one day he will pay," Bowden said.

We reached out to Blankenship on his Twitter account, @DonBlankenship, and called his lawyer William Taylor for a comment. Neither have gotten back to us as of Wednesday May 10, 2017.

