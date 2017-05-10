Man Arrested For Murder After Woman's Body Found On East River Mountain

An arrest was made on May 10, 2017 in a murder case in Tazewell County. This is the case of a woman's body found off of Mountain Lane on East River Mountain on April 6, 2017. Tazewell County Commonwealth Attorney Michael Dennis said a grand jury indicted Michael Pennington, Jr. on Tuesday May 9, 2017 on 11 felonies related to the death of Kaitlyn Toler. Pennington was in a relationship with Toler's mother and lived with them both. The mother, Mary Toler, gave this statement to 59News, "We would like to express our gratitude to the Bluefield Virginia Police Department and the Virginia State Police for all their hard word and dedication. We pray that justice will be served and that vengeance will be the Lord's in this terrible situation. Please respect our desire to live in peace with our beautiful memories we have of Kaitlyn as we try to move forward."

We are told Pennington was being held in the Southwest Regional Jail on unrelated burglary and larceny charges at the time of his arrest. Dennis said Pennington is currently on probation in Mercer County where he was convicted for robbery. Neighbors like Danny Combs are glad an arrest has been made. Combs said, "I'm glad it happened. Justice has to be served."

Ray Begil, who also lives in the neighborhood, is commending law enforcement.

Begil said, "I am glad that they caught him. I think we have a good Bluefield Virginia Police Department and they do travel around here a lot. I do see them and I'm glad the guy was caught which I knew he would be. I do give condolence to the family and I think justice will be served."

Dennis said they are waiting on the final report from chief medical examiner and are not releasing a motive at this time. Pennington will be arraigned sometime this week. Pennington is being held in the Tazewell Regional Jail without bond.

Pennington was indicted on charges of First Degree Murder, Concealing a Dead Body, 3 counts of Grand Larceny, 3 counts of Larceny with Intent to Sell or Distribute, Credit Card Theft, Credit Card Fraud, and Receiving Goods from Credit Card Fraud.