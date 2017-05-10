Children's Home Society Helps WV Foster Kids

Children's Home Society of West Virginia has partnered up with OMEGA to spread the word about foster care adoption in West Virginia.

This week as a part of their Mother's Day Campaign they are selling flowers at gas stations, like the Go Mart in Lewisburg.

All money raised will go straight to helping children locally. As a nonprofit agency they rely on these donations to help children throughout the state.

"We are advocates for children and any little bit can help, whether it's donating tooth brushes to providing a home for a child," said a social worker, Amanda Thomas.

The group will be making stops throughout West Virginia this week.

If you would like donate you can visit their website, http://www.childhswv.org/