Lewisburg City Hall Sinks into the Ground

One building in Lewisburg is sinking into the ground and contractors said it's only a matter of time until the building collapses.

That building is city hall and Wednesday morning (5/10) workers began to fix the problem.

In order to stop the building from sinking, they are redoing the foundation in order to stabilize the building. "The current thing we got going on it demoing, we're taking the slab out then next week we're going to take out drills and start drilling," said the Superintendent with Rembco, James Hedrick.

Contractors estimate the entire project will take 50 days.