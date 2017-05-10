WV Secretary of State Presents Jennings Randolph Award

Handing out the Jennings Randolph Awards Wednesday morning (5/10) was the West Virginia Secretary of State, Mac Warner.

Warner said having 100 percent students at schools in West Virginia register their right to vote is a great accomplishment for the entire state. "As young people participate in their government they're more likely to have a voice to stay here and solve problems here in West Virginia, get the economy growing, raise their families here, and that's what we all want, a thriving economy here in the hills of West Virginia," said Warner.

Next year, to encourage more schools to get their students involved, Secretary Warner is going to initiate a new award.

This one will be given to schools who gets at least 85 percent of eligible voters to register and named the Silver Jennings Randolph Award.