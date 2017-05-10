Schools Awarded for Student Voter Registration

Celebrations were underway at Meadow Bridge High School as they accepted the Jennings Randolph Award for the 23rd year in a row.

The Jennings Randolph Award recognizes schools who had 100 percent of eligible students register to vote. "It is a really special honor, especially since I got to vote this past election," said a Senior at Meadow Bridge High School, Brittney McCoin.

Brittney McCoin was excited to be a part of this celebration. Meadow Bridge holds a statewide and national record for the number of years they've accomplished this.

"It makes a difference," said another Senior at Meadow Bridge High School, David Boyd. At 18 years old, Boyd believes everyone his age should exercise their right to vote if they want to be heard. "You might not think your vote counts, but if you go out and vote that's your only way of telling," said Boyd.

The Fayette County Clerk, Kelvin Holliday said to get all 100 percent of the wildcats registered wasn't t easy. Holliday said he put time and effort in to make this the 23rd year in a row for the recognition. "I try to personally visit each high school," said Holliday.

Holliday teaches students the importance of heading out to the polls. "In a quarter century as the county clerk, I've seen several one vote elections," said Holliday.

As a leader in registering these students, Holliday said it's a painless process to cast your ballot. "They can do it online, they can do it in our office, and most conveniently for them we come to the classroom," said Holliday.

A total of 15 high schools in West Virginia received the Jennings Randolph award.