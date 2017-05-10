UC President Announces 2018 Retirement

Dr. Edwin Welch, President of the University of Charleston, has announced his retirement for June 2018, according to a spokesperson for the University of Charleston.

Dr. Welch has been President of the University of Charleston since 1989.

He has led the institution through a period of unprecedented fundraising, expansion of full-time student enrollment, redefining the institution’s mission, transforming its academic program, adding graduate schools in pharmacy, physician’s assistant and business, constructing 7 of the 11 buildings on campus, and acquiring national recognition for UC’s leadership in outcomes-based learning and student assessment.

He led the creation of a central administrative computing corporation (i.e., ICE) which serves eight colleges and universities in four states and the expansion of the University into Beckley and Martinsburg, West Virginia as well as into online education.

In May 2006, Dr. Welch was given the first-ever Charles L. Foreman Award for Innovation in Private Higher Education by the Foundation for Independent Higher Education.

A year later, Dr. Welch was the recipient of the 2007 YMCA Spirit of the Valley Award in recognition of his exemplary community service, and his selfless concern and care for the Charleston community. He has the unique distinction of having a tug boat named for him.