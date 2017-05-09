Gambling Treatment Expert Visits Raleigh County

When it comes to taking a chance, West Virginians are at the top of the list. At least that's what a new study revealed

It claims the Mountain state ranks among the top 5 in the nation with people who are addicted to gambling.



Prior to recovery Jeff Moule struggled with an addiction to gambling, a problem he said started when he was a kid.

It later turned into a way of life.

"I lost my house, my family I went to prison for 22 months I was a licensed pharmacists for almost 20 years." He said would steal from the hospital he worked in to support his addiction, and that is what landed him behind bars. After he was released, the problem still lingered, ultimately forcing him to attempt suicide. "Don't think it cant get worse cause it always can get worse and if you think there's a problem try to get help now."



Moule has been in recovery for the past 10 months. On Tuesday, he attended a conference at Glade Spring Resort aimed at educating treatment counselors in the mountain state. A study from Wallet Hub reports West Virginia is the fourth in the nation when it comes to states with people addicted to gambling.

Mark Farrell served at the guest lecturer. He's responsible for starting the first gambling treatment court in the U.S. He stressed that lawmakers should treat gambling as a disease instead of a character flaw.



"What I want them to take away is that you need to educate and help people to know what they don't know to deal with and understand that gambling is an addiction," Farrell said.



Arnie Wexler is from New Jersey and agrees with Farell. He has been in recovery for nearly 50 years and has his own treatment company to help those who are facing the same struggles he once faced.



"Gamblers can hide it very easily and without getting treatment and without going to a 12 step program there's no chance they can recover

if you think you got a problem or some family member thinks you got a problem get help right away," Wrexler said.

