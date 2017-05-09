West Virginia U.S. Senate Race is Getting Crowded

To polite applause, Congressman Evan Jenkins addressed the annual Boy Scout luncheon in Huntington. He spoke to scouts about leadership and citizenship, in a speech planned long before he announced a U.S. Senate bid. We spoke to Jenkins about priorities if he defeats Senator Joe Manchin.

"You know what, we need to protect our Constitution our constitutional rights. We must defend our borders. We must stop rogue immigration. And keeping terrorists out," said Rep. Evan Jenkins, (R) Candidate for U.S. Senate.

Jenkins is already airing a slick new video, announcing his Senate race. But, not so fast says Cabell County Democratic Chair Bob Bailey, who ran two of Joe Manchin's campaigns. His offices I dotted with Manchin photos.

"He has done more for the coal miner, the working man, the union people. He's a great guy and a great Democrat in the Senate," said Bob Bailey, Chairman, Cabell County Democrats.

Other republicans including Attorney general Patrick Morrisey and Congressman David McKinley may join Jenkins in a primary. Coal miner Bo Copley is already in.

"And the only thing I would ask any of my opponents, tell me what you would do different. I've tried to work with everybody. I've tried to find a pathway forward," said Sen. Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia.

Jenkins believes he'd be a better fit in the Senate than Manchin.

"Not somebody that goes out and supports Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton politically, then turns right around and says he wants to help West Virginia," said Rep. Evan Jenkins, (R) West Virginia.

"Nationally Democrats are defending 10 senate seats in states, that Donald Trump carried last November. That makes West Virginia a high priority for Republicans," said Mark Curtis, 59 News Chief Political Reporter.