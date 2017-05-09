Concord's Chad Frazier Earns MEC Top Weekly Honors

Concord University Junior infielder was selected as the Mountain East Conference's Player of the Week on Tuesday, May 9th, 2017.

Frazier and the Mountain Lions took three of four games against the UVa.-Wise Cavaliers over the weekend where Frazier batted 8-for-13. Frazier scored 10 runs, adding to his already conference-leading total, 72. He also added a home run, triple, two doubles, six RBI and posted a .722 on-base percentage.

The Mountain East Conference Tournament is scheduled to begin on Thursday at Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley, WV. Heading in to the postseason, Frazier leads the MEC in batting average (.425), on-base percentage (.509), runs scored (72), hits (79), and triples (6).

Frazier joins sophomore catcher Jordan Clark, sophomore pitcher Troy Beckner and senior pitcher Eli Flynn as Concord players to win MEC Player or Pitcher of the Week during the regular season.

On top of his own personal success, the Mountain Lions have locked up the #1-seed in the South Division. They will open tournament play against Fairmont State on Friday, May 12th, at 3:00 p.m.