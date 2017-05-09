Concord's Chad Frazier Earns MEC Top Weekly Honors

Concord University Junior infielder was selected as the Mountain East Conference's Player of the Week on Tuesday, May 9th, 2017. Frazier and the Mountain Lions took three of four games against the UVa.-Wise Cavaliers over the weekend where Frazier batted 8-for-13.
Phil Mickelson is playing in the Greenbrier Classic this year at a tournament where he's never made the cut.
Two trainers saddling three horses each. A horse trying to win for the first time.
Billy Hamilton hit an RBI double in the 10th inning to lift the Cincinnati Reds to a 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night.
A new video board measuring 37 feet high by 97 feet long is planned for installation this summer at West Virginia University's Milan Puskar Stadium.
Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon is headed to Cincinnati, which added to its reputation for taking chances on players with significant off-field issues.
Bluefield State College played host to former NBA superstar, Anthony Spud Webb.
