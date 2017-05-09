Rally Held At Fayette County Courthouse To Stand Against Fracking Waste

A rally was held outside the courthouse in Fayette County on May 9, 2017 around water related issues and the fight against pollution. It was put on by Headwaters Defense.

When it comes to water quality and pollution, one group in Fayette County wants you to "Stop the Suffering." Members of Headwaters Defense rallied together Tuesday all in the name of environmental justice. In January of 2016, the group presented a petition with 5,000 signatures to the Fayette County commission demanding a toxic waste ban. The commission put in place an ordinance banning fracking waste, but it was challenged in federal court within 3 days. The measure was eventually ruled unconstitutional. But, the fight isn't over. The commission appealed the unconstitutional ruling of the ban.

President of the Fayette County Commission Matt Wender said, "I very much hope that the appeal overturns the ruling that took place in Charleston and federal district court. If it does then our statue is back on the books and the disposal of fracking fluid in Fayette County will have to cease. But, that's yet to be seen and pragmatically I realize that it's not very often that an appeal overturns a lower court ruling."

Director of Headwaters Defense Brandon Richardson said, "We been fighting these injection wells. They're just dump sites for the fracking industry. Right now they're very under regulated honestly, could not be regulated into safety. They are just dumping all over our communities."

Right now, the appeal is being heard in federal appeals court in Richmond.