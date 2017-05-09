4 Injured in Accident Involving Ambulance in Beckley

An accident between a car and ambulance injures several people Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators tell our crew on scene that the accident happened at about 3 p.m. Tuesday on the corner of Smith Street and "E" Street in Beckley. We're told the vehicle that hit the Jan Care Ambulance was traveling toward South Fayette Street when it hit the side door of the ambulance.



Officials said four people were injured in the wreck, including two Jan Care employees and two people in the other vehicle.



"Our thoughts are certainly with the people that are injured and we're caring for them and the vehicles are on the roads. But it was something that we were operating within the scope of what we needed to do to transport out patient," Paul Seamann with Jan Care Ambulance said.



Along with other Jan Care units, firefighters from Beckley Fire Department also responded to the accident.



All four people injured were taken to Raleigh General Hospital.

