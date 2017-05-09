Humane officials execute raid at alleged puppy mill in Kanawha C - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Humane officials execute raid at alleged puppy mill in Kanawha County

NITRO, WV - 13 News is on the scene as humane officials execute a search warrant at Missy's Four Paws, an alleged puppy mill, in Nitro, WV.

The Kanawha Charleston Humane Association and Nitro Police Department are investigating.

It's being reported that as many as 61 dogs and 2 monkeys are involved, and may be in need of medical care. 

The Putnam County Animal Shelter is investigating Missy's Teays Valley location as well.

Arrest warrants have not been filed at this time.

We will continue to update you as soon as more information is available. 

