Greenbrier East Holds Annual Tractorcade

A high school in Greenbrier County celebrates agricultural history.

Greenbrier East High School held its annual tractorcade the morning of May 9, 2017. Students were released from class for a few minutes to watch tractors ride around the school.

The school's Future Farmers of America program holds the event to celebrate a special moment in tractor history.

"In February of 1979, farmers rallied in DC because of low crop prices, and they were rallying against lobbyists for agriculture," Annaliese Henderson, Greenbrier East High School FFA adviser, said.

The tractorcade also made its way through the streets of downtown Lewisburg and to other local schools.

Henderson said it will be a spring FFA tradition at Greenbrier East High School for years to come.

