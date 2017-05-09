Greenbrier County Day Report Center Moving to Ronceverte

The Greenbrier County Day Report Center is moving.

County commissioners voted in April, 2017 to move it to downtown Ronceverte. It's located on Court Street North in Lewisburg as of May 9, 2017.

The Greenbrier County Day Report Center will take over the former Seneca Health Services building.

"We're excited about that," Reba Mohler, Ronceverte city administrator, said. "We're always glad when we have a new business in town, or that the downtown businesses are occupied. They'll be a neighbor here to city hall."

Mohler said the new Greenbrier County Day Report Center in Ronceverte will open sometime in September, 2017.

She told 59News crews have already started moving things in.

