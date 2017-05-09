Turning to Faith to Beat Addiction

In 2011, Daniel Pease made the decision to drastically change his life and rely on his faith in God to treat his drug addiction

"Without faith in something greater than myself, I don't think that I could make it on a day to day basis, I have to know that there's something more out there, otherwise why would you quit doing drugs," Pease said.

That year, Pease went through a 12 month faith based treatment program at Brian's Safehouse.

It was there that he not only learned how to treat and eventually escape his drug addiction, but also learn more about himself

"The classes they teach you, they go a lot deeper into your own psychology than just addiction it teaches you how to realize what your negative thought patterns are, the issues deep down inside that you don't want to deal with and I think that more than anything helped prepare me for the road after Brian's safe house," Pease said.

Pease was one of the handful of graduates from Brain's Safehouse treatment program that year

"The best way to get help is to find a place where the environment is different and live in a community such as the safe house for about a year where your value systems you're exposed to are very different than what is known in the addiction world," said Leon Brush, Brian's Safehouse co-founder.

As a co-founder of the treatment center, Leon Brush says his the safe house tries to provide structure in their life at the treatment center.

After learning their new daily schedules, they're assigned a "big brother" to help them feel welcome and enable them to learn more about the program

It's the personalized care and attention Pease says that meant the difference in his ability to successfully complete treatment

"They're used to seeing drug addicts, they're used to seeing the worst in people but they still love you anyway and they still pour their heart and soul into getting you better and teaching you how to love back," Pease said.

While the first few months of treatment are important, Brush says it's around the halfway point where real progress begins

He says that's when they move on to acceptance of positive change and begin planning toward the future

"You can tell when a person is moving toward sobriety by whether or not they're still looking in their rear view mirror. If they're still looking in their past and going over those scenarios in their head, they're not really moving toward sobriety," said Brush.

Then in the final 2 months of treatment, they begin their reintegration process where they revisit their legal obstacles or try to find jobs

"We try to encourage new community, new commitments and reaching out and helping other people and try to avoid going back to those old relationships," said Brush.

But Pease isn't the only person who's found success with the program.

Brush says Brian's Safehouse is the most successful treatment program in West Virginia- producing 6 to 10 graduates a year

But their criteria for success is more rigorous than you may think

Graduates can't just complete the program, they have to show that they contribute to society.

"Does he stay connected to the community, and does he continue in his sobriety and move in the direction of becoming a producer as opposed to becoming a consumer and 75 percent of our men do that," said Pease

Pease has been clean for 6 years, he is still involved in the community, and has started a family, continuing to plan for the future

"Stay tied into it you have your counselors, you have other people that you know are sober just stay tied into them, if you're struggling go to them that accountability is the best thing you can lean on that's what it's there for," said Pease