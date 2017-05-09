National archery competition expects to draw 14,000 students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Students from across the U.S. are expected to arrive in Kentucky this week to participate in a national archery competition.



A statement from the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville says the National Archery in the Schools Program Nationals is being held there May 11-13 and expects to attract about 14,000 students from 42 states. It includes archers from grade 4 to grade 12.



The National Archery in the Schools Program promotes archery in the curriculum as a way to improve motivation, attention, behavior, attendance and focus.



Cash scholarships of $159,000 will be awarded during the competition to the top individual and team archers.



Officials say the event has an economic impact of about $4 million.

