Mother's Day Yoga Class Held in Beckley

With Mother's Day right around the corner one local organization is offering a relaxing gift for all moms. The Yoga Studio in Beckley is hosting a special yoga session this Sunday (5/14).

While this is focused for Mother's Day, anyone can join for just $30 a person.

There are currently 12 spots available and the class is suitable for anyone at the beginner level.

Instructors said this will be great way to promote health and give mothers a relaxing day. For anyone interested you can sign up at their studio on South Kanawha Street.