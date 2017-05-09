Judge Holds Mock Court for Kids in Raleigh County - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Judge Holds Mock Court for Kids in Raleigh County

Posted: Updated:
By Shannon Clowe, Reporter/Weekend Anchor
Connect
BECKLEY, W.Va. -

Home schooled students in Raleigh County got a hands-on learning experience in the judicial system.

Judge H-L Kirkpatrick held a mock trial Monday afternoon (5/9) for a dozen students who acted on a case.

These students have been meeting once a week for months to come up with a case of their very own with help from their mentor Jamie Buckland.

Instructors said this is a great way to get students involved in their community. "I think it's important they understand the obligations to being members of society and understand the judicial system and this is a great way. We're very thankful for Judge Kirkpatrick to host us," said a Tutor with Appalachian Classical Academy, Theresa Dennison. 

Family members of the students got the chance to see them perform their case.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.