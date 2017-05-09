Beckley Gears up to Offer Free Entertainment this Summer - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Beckley Gears up to Offer Free Entertainment this Summer

Posted: Updated:
By Shannon Clowe, Reporter/Weekend Anchor
Connect
BECKLEY, W.Va. -

Fridays in the park will begin at the end of this month.

This will include free entertainment at Word Park in Beckley. A variety of local bands are scheduled to play offering all different genres of music.

Organizers said this will fun and a great way to connect the community. "Well, I think it's something fun for the people who work uptown and the retirees can come enjoy free entertainment and we have food vendors who set up and I hope it supports them as well," said the Director of Beckley Events, Jill Moorefield.

The first band that will perform will be Chloe Florence on May 19th.

