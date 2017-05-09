Beckley Gears up to Offer Free Entertainment this Summer

Fridays in the park will begin at the end of this month.

This will include free entertainment at Word Park in Beckley. A variety of local bands are scheduled to play offering all different genres of music.

Organizers said this will fun and a great way to connect the community. "Well, I think it's something fun for the people who work uptown and the retirees can come enjoy free entertainment and we have food vendors who set up and I hope it supports them as well," said the Director of Beckley Events, Jill Moorefield.

The first band that will perform will be Chloe Florence on May 19th.