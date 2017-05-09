Celebrity Night Raises Money for Domestic Violence

The celebrities are out in full force across Southern West Virginia Monday night (5/8). 59 News partnered with Padrino's in Beaver for the annual Celebrity Night fundraiser.

Money raised at the event will benefited the local Women's Resource Center.

The spokesperson for Padrino's said Celebrity Night is a way to bring awareness and support to victims of domestic assault and abuse. "A lot of people don't realize that help is out there that they need, so really, just the awareness aspect of it. Also the funding, the state is going through a lot of budget cuts and things so the funding is needed for these places to stay open and to be able to help people," said Matt Bishop.

Sports Director Brandon Vansickel, along with 59News reporters Shannon Clowe, and Kamrel Eppinger were out serving tables at Padrino's.

10 restaurants across three counties participated in Celebrity Night. The tips collected by "celebrity" servers will go directly to the Women's Resource Center.