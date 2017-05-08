Fayette County Administrators continue public school closure hearings

Fayette County School Administrators held another public school closure hearing at Gatewood Elementary.

At the meeting both parents and teachers could ask questions and learn more about the proposed plans for Gatewood Elementary. As a second grade teacher at the school, Monica Marcum's biggest questions involve the well-being of her students.

"I'm not concerned about my job or anything like that. I know I'll be there somewhere, but I'm worried about the kids. I want things to go smoothly for them because we're not getting a new school, we're going to have a 43 year old school and there are different problems with that," Marcum said.

As part of the proposed facilities plan the roughly 90 1st through 4th grade students at Gatewood would move to a new Pre-K through 8th grade school. The new school will be designed from the current Fayetteville High School building.

It would be the change parents like Amanda Skaggs have been hoping for.

"These schools are old. The technology is not there like the new schools are and our kids just need better schools," Skaggs said.

Fayette County Schools Superintendent Terry George agrees and believes the move would give students access to better resources like science and STEM labs.

"This facility is just outdated and we need to bring our students into an area with a more modern facility where we can provide a much more enhanced and expanded curriculum," George said.

The School Board will vote on the proposal plans on May 16th.