Local "Celebrities" Wait Tables for a Good Cause

The celebrities were out in full force Monday night across southern West Virginia, including some of our own at 59News. We partnered with Padrino's in Beaver for the annual Celebrity Night fundraiser. Money raised at the event will benefit the local Women's Resource Center.

The spokesperson for Padrino's, Matt Bishop, believes Celebrity Night is a way to bring awareness and support to victims of domestic assault and abuse. "A lot of people don't realize that help is out there that they need, so really, just the awareness aspect of it. And also the funding. The state is going through a lot of budget cuts, so the funding is needed for these places to stay open and to be able to help people," Bishop said.

Sports Director Brandon Vansickel, along with 59News reporters Shannon Clowe and Kamrel Eppinger were out serving tables Monday night at Padrino's. Ten restaurants across three counties participated in Celebrity Night. The tips collected by "celebrity" servers will go directly to the Women's Resource Center.