A chase that began in Kanawha County Monday afternoon ended in an arrest in Mingo County.

The chase was reported just after 5 p.m. in the Charleston area before the driver drove onto U.S. 119.

The driver drove on U.S. 119 all the way into Mingo County before being arrested.

It is not clear at this time what caused the chase, but several police units responded.

The driver was arrested without incident. There were no injuries reported as a result of the chase.