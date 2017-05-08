Several West Virginia cities set marks for warmest April

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The National Weather Service says last month was the warmest April on record in several West Virginia cities.

The weather service says Beckley, Clarksburg, Elkins and Parkersburg all set records for the average temperature during the month, while Charleston and Huntington each had their second-warmest Aprils on record.

Clarksburg's average temperature of 58.2 degrees surpassed the previous mark of 56.7 set in 1954.

Beckley broke a record set in 2011, Elkins broke the mark set in 1954, and Parkersburg surpassed the record set both in 1896 and 1954.

