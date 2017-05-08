Monroe County Sheriff's Department Investigating Drug Related Homicide

Deputies are looking for suspects in a homicide case in Monroe County from last week.

Monroe County Sheriff Sean Crosier said the victim is a man in his 20's, but is not giving out his name. Crosier told 59News he believes the homicide is drug related.

He couldn't give the exact location of where it happened because he felt it would harm the investigation. The Monroe County Sheriff's Department is asking anyone with information to call its office at (304) 772-3018.

