Monroe County Courthouse Employees Report Stolen Identities

Frustration and two unsolved questions loom at the Monroe County courthouse: who stole the identities of 21 employees there, and how did they do it?

Victims got the bad news in a letter from the Internal Revenue Service in March, 2017.

"Someone had e-filed my name with my social security number to try to get a tax refund," Susan Weikle, Monroe County deputy clerk, said.

An investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff's Department shows whomever stole their identities was trying to make several different types of refund claims to the IRS.

Courthouse employees 59News spoke with said they didn't lose any money and their credit scores weren't damaged. But they still believe it's still something that will affect them for the rest of their lives.

"I had to change credit card numbers, debit card numbers, things like that," Norbert Netzel, Monroe County assessor, said. "And you find yourself checking your account, just to make sure any transactions haven't happened."

Monroe County Sheriff Sean Crosier told 59News there is no sign of who was behind the identity theft, and that there may never be one.

"It's possible that someone in another country is using an IP address or Internet provider address that might not allow us to determine who that is," Crosier said.

All the information the Sheriff's Department gathered on these cases was recently handed over to the IRS law enforcement division. Crosier said the IRS is deciding whether it will investigate this case.

If it decides not to, the Monroe County Sheriff's Department will start working it again.

