Mickelson, Bubba Watson, Daly playing in Greenbrier Classic

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) - Phil Mickelson is playing in the Greenbrier Classic this year at a tournament where he's never made the cut.

The tournament announced Monday that Mickelson, Bubba Watson and John Daly will play in the PGA Tour event in early July in White Sulphur Springs.

Mickelson missed the cut in the tournament from 2011 to 2013.

Watson, who has a home at The Greenbrier Sporting Club, also will make his fourth appearance. Daly was given an exemption to the Greenbrier Classic and will be making his seventh appearance. Neither has a Top 10 finish at the tournament.

The 51-year-old Daly won the Insperity Invitational on Sunday for his first title on the PGA Champions Tour.

Last year's Greenbrier Classic on the Old White TPC Course was canceled due to devastating floods.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

