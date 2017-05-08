UPDATE: 2 Dead in I-77 Accident; Names Released

UPDATE: Tuesday, May 9 at 11:34 a.m.: West Virginia Turnpike State Police released the names of the people who were involved in Monday's accident. Both drivers were killed; Joshua Tuck, 30, from Daniels, WV was driving the Jeep and Tammy Logan, 53, from Beaver, WV, who was driving the Toyota. There was another vehicle involved, a 2009 Pontiac, but driver Nathan Asperger from Michigan was uninjured.

UPDATE: Monday, May 8 at 8:31 p.m.: West Virginia State Police report two people have died in an accident on Interstate 77 southbound near Mabscott Monday evening. According to Trooper Jackson with Turnpike Police, a Toyota Corolla traveling north crossed the median and struck a Jeep Grand Cherokee on the driver side that was traveling south.

He said both drivers died as a result of that accident.

Southbound lanes of Interstate 77 near Mabscott reopened at about 8:20 p.m. Monday.

It's unclear what caused the accident and the names of the victims have not been released.

Stay with 59News, WeAreWVproud.com and the 59News Mobile App for the latest on this developing story.

ORIGINAL STORY: Crews are on scene of a four vehicle accident on Interstate 77.

Raleigh County 911 dispatchers said it happened Monday, May 8 at about 5:25 p.m. on Interstate 77 southbound near mile marker 42.

Dispatchers said all southbound lanes of I-77 in that area are closed due to the accident.

It's unclear how long the interstate will be closed or if any injuries have been reported.

Stay with 59News, WeAreWVproud.com and the 59News Mobile App for the latest on this developing story.