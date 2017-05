Crews are on scene of a four vehicle accident on Interstate 77.

Raleigh County 911 dispatchers said it happened Monday, May 8 at about 5:25 p.m. on Interstate 77 southbound near mile marker 42.

Dispatchers said all southbound lanes of I-77 in that area are closed due to the accident.

It's unclear how long the interstate will be closed or if any injuries have been reported.

