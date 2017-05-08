Community Clean-Up Held in Bluefield

City leaders along with volunteers from the Four Seasons Recovery Point Bluefield spent May 8, 2017 picking up trash all throughout the city of Bluefield, WV. There were almost 30 men on hand from Four Seasons Recovery Point. They cleaned up on Wyoming Street, Route 52, and the East River Mountain overlook just to name a few.

Volunteer Zac Jones said, "I like to give back because I've had a lot of people pulling for me over the years, helping me out. The guys at four seasons have given me a real chance to get squared away and get back together. Being able to help the community out that they're invested in, it's an honor really."

We are told security cameras will be put out to prevent people from littering.