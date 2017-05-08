National Travel and Tourism Week Kicks Off In Mercer County

This week is the 34th annual National Travel and Tourism Week. The Mercer County Convention and Visitors Bureau is celebrating. They released a new video featuring some of the best places in Mercer County. The video can be viewed at www.visitmercercounty.com. The theme this year is "Faces of Travel."

Executive Director of the Mercer County Convention and Visitors Bureau Jamie Null said, "We produce a visitors guide. We do print advertising in national magazines. We do digital advertising. We also help visitors when they need certain information about the area. We do campaigns. We have a big marketing campaign right now. We're running a digital marketing campaign that will run for 3 months."

We are told visitors to Mercer County spend $111.4 million in tourism related industries each year.