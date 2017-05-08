National Travel and Tourism Week Kicks Off In Mercer County - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

National Travel and Tourism Week Kicks Off In Mercer County

National Travel and Tourism Week Kicks Off In Mercer County

Posted: Updated:

This week is the 34th annual National Travel and Tourism Week. The Mercer County Convention and Visitors Bureau is celebrating.  They released a new video featuring some of the best places in Mercer County.  The video can be viewed at www.visitmercercounty.com.  The theme this year is "Faces of Travel."

Executive Director of the Mercer County Convention and Visitors Bureau Jamie Null said, "We produce a visitors guide.  We do print advertising in national magazines.  We do digital advertising.  We also help visitors when they need certain information about the area.  We do campaigns.  We have a big marketing campaign right now.  We're running a digital marketing campaign that will run for 3 months."

We are told visitors to Mercer County spend $111.4 million in tourism related industries each year. 

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.