Rep. Jenkins Announces He is Running against Sen. Manchin

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – In a campaign launch video released Monday, May 8th, 2017, Congressman Evan Jenkins (R-WV) announced he is running for the United States Senate seat held by Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV).

Jenkins is a former state legislator, and he defeated incumbent Nick Rahall in 2014 for his seat in Congress.

Manchin was the 34th Governor of West Virginia, and he has served as a Senator since 2010.

Manchin's Senate seat has not been held by a Republican since 1959.

The seat is up for a vote in 2018.