Juvenile Receives Serious Injuries in Putnam County Crash

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is investigating a serious vehicle crash involving a juvenile.

On Saturday, at around 5 p.m., a juvenile male was traveling on Poca River Road when he was involved in a single vehicle crash.

A witness reported that the vehicle ran off the edge of the roadway, going airborne and striking a tree approximately six feet above the ground.

The juvenile was entrapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated.

The juvenile received serious injuries and was transported by Healthnet Helicopter to the hospital for treatment.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.