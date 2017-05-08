One rehab center works to make treatment more accessible

Access to treatment is hard. At the largest opioid addiction clinic in West Virginia, the Comprehensive Opiod Addiction Treatment Clinic in Morgantown, just getting in the door can take more than a year. That won't be fast enough for some addicts on the waiting list, which topped 530 names just a year ago.There just aren't enough beds.

In the heart of West Virginia's drug crisis, a rehab is hoping to be the savior of so many fighting addiction. Anchor Point in Debarton, West Virginia is a women's and men's drug rehabilitation center. What started as a vision to help men in downtown Logan has turned into a full service short-term rehab for both men and women.



"We can do straight substance abuse issues or we can do co-occurring. Co-occurring means you have a primary substance abuse disorder and you have a mental health disorder that goes a long with that," Jill Click, Anchor Point Program Director, said.



West Virginia like many other states are experiencing a rehab bed shortage. There aren't enough beds for every addict. Recently in an effort to get as many people help as possible the state is changed a lot of rehabs from 90 day stays to 28 day or short-term facilities.



"There was such a need. There was such a long wait list for the long term facilities we have that we just couldn't meet that so we made it short term and what we do is try to get them set up for really good aftercare-whether it be a sober living home..whether it be intensive outpatient services," Click said.



The shortened stay gave this woman, who didn't want to give her name or show her face, a chance at a new life.



"From the first time I got here they made me feel like I was home. They made me feel safe. I love the fact that I can go outside and be in nature and talk to God really," one rehab patient said.



This rehab doesn't just have success stories from patients, but from the workers as well.

Durand Warren, a highly educated, well dressed, well-spoken Clinical Director. Would you believe this man, who has dedicated his life to helping others, at one time, contributed to the epidemic as a drug dealer.



"Started hanging around guys involved in criminal activity and before I knew it I was engulfed in crime and it eventually led me to go to federal prison for five years of my life," Warren said.



Warrem said it took prison to wake him up. He knew that he had to live a different life..



"When I got out I cut hair. I acquired my barber's license while in prison. I did everything I could to be a functional citizen when I got out," Warren said.



But a talk with a friend would change his life forever.



"He said man you need to go back to school, and in that moment I had an epiphany and I went back. I acquired my masters in counseling, an also my masters in business administration. I was part of the problem and now I'm trying to tip the scales," Warren said.

He believes to get ahead of the drug crisis you have to fight from all sides. This includes more drug rehabs, but it also includes helping those selling drugs. Warren said the person selling drugs is just as sick as the person they're selling them to.



"My brain releases the same serotonin when I go make a drug deal, as the person smoking crack, or takes that opiate, or hits that slot machine when they're gambling, and it becomes a repetitive pattern," Warren said. "I would wake up each day and say I don't want to do this anymore, but I was more sick than the person I was dealing drugs to because at least they can look and the mirror and know I'm an addict. I could not look and the mirror and understand that was morally bankrupt and broken."



From broken to healing. Warren has created a life for himself that he and his family can be proud of.



"She would say what did I do wrong as a mom. You did nothing wrong. I want to look in this camera today and say mothers don't do anything wrong. It's the child. It was me. It was my unhealthy choices. But she's my biggest fan now," Warren said.



Both Click and Warren said they're not content with helping addicts for 28 days. Anchor point is in the stages of expanding to offer their own detox, and possible after-care.



A glimmer of hope in a war with no end in sight.

