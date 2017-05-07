North Korea Announces it has Detained Another American

North Korea announced today (5/7) that it has detained another American. That brings the number of known U.S. citizens being held there to four.

The Pyongyang University of Science and Technology is where North Korea said "Kim Hak-Sung" worked before he was detained on Saturday.

The country's main state news agency reports on its website Kim is accused of "hostile acts" against the country. If confirmed, he would be at least the fourth U.S. citizen detained by North Korea.

Former New Mexico Governor, Bill Richardson has led talks with North Korea over American prisoners. "They keep detaining American citizens at a time of great tension, when the U.S../North Korea relationship is in bad shape. They basically do it to get some bargaining chips for the united states to negotiate their release," said Richardson.

The news comes four days after Pyong-Yang announced it was holding Kim Sang-Duk, an American instructor at the same university. The latest reported arrests come at a particularly tense time between Pyong-Yang and Washington.

In recent weeks, North Korea has conducted banned tests of ballistic missiles and the U.S. has sent warships to the peninsula while threatening more pressure on North Korea over its nuclear program.

"We are preparing additional sanctions, if it turns out North Korea actions warrant additional sanctions," said U.S. Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson.

The state department said in a statement that it's "aware" of the report of Kim Hak-Sung's arrest and calls the security of U.S. citizens one of its "highest priorities." Officials said they'll work with the Swedish Embassy in Pyongyang for the release of American prisoners.