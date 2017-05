Thousands headed out to vote in France for the elections, but there was a scare this morning (5/7).

The courtyard outside where Emmanuel Macron was expected to be was evacuated due to a a bomb scare.

Macron's campaign said it was a suspicious bag that prompted the evacuation. Police sent out a tweet reassuring people they took all measures into consideration to ensure safety.

Tonight Macron celebrated as polling agencies projected him to be France's next president.