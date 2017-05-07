Parts of Florida are in an Extreme Drought

Sixty six percent of the sunshine state is in a drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor that's the highest percentage of any state.

Parts of Florida are classified as being in an "extreme" drought, the second-worst level.

Below average rainfall is expected to continue for some time in central Florida, which could lead to water shortages and crop losses.

Some cities have already issued burn bans to prevent widespread fires. The Florida forest service said so far this year, nearly 1900 fires have been reported in the state.