Hinton Dairy Queen Under New Ownership

By Shannon Clowe, Reporter/Weekend Anchor
HINTON, W.Va. (AP) -

The Dairy Queen in Hinton that has been there for 45 years is seeing some changes.

The restaurant is now under new ownership. The new owners run four other Dairy Queens and took over the Hinton location this week.

One owner said he plans to keep the unique characteristics the restaurant holds as it has it's own local menu unlike any other Dairy Queen. "It's so unique, it's not like any other Dairy Queen, it has it's own food menu, we want to make this a place for people to come," said the Dairy Queen Co-Owner, Tommy Vance.

One change they do plan on making is adding chocolate ice cream to the menu.

