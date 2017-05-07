France Elects a New President

A joyful roar erupted in Paris as supporters of Emmanuel Macron learned he'll be the next President of France.



In his acceptance speech, Macron said he would protect the interests of France and Europe and fight against terrorism.

The campaign had some similarities to the US Presidential election in November. A centrist candidate whose platform centered on European unity and an open economy. Running against far right leader Marine Le Pen, who focused on a message of anti-immigration and nationalism,.threatening to take France out of the EU.

Hacking was also part of France's election. On Friday (5/5/), Macron was the target of a widespread hacking and data dump online. That didn't seem to affect the results, projections show Macron winning by a larger than expected margin.

Le Pen conceded the race shortly after the results were announced, saying she spoke to Macron to congratulate him and wish him success. She also called for patriots to join a new political force.

There were fears that violence could interfere with Sunday's voting (5/7). A bomb scare forced an evacuation at the famous Louvre museum. The tens of thousands of police officers on duty nationwide served as a deterrent and no other problems were reported as French citizens headed to the polls.



Macron who's 39 years-old will be France's youngest leader since Napoleon.