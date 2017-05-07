New Email Notification Program Launched at Tazewell County Sheriff's Office

The Tazewell County Sheriff's Office recently launched a new email notification program. Each month, deputies will be sending out information about criminal activity, events, classes, and alerts. It's all in an efforts to keep the citizens informed.

Deputy Henry Christian said, "A more informed community can help law enforcement solve any type of crimes if they know what is going on in their communities. The community actually, they offer a lot of help in solving crimes and also community policing."

Anyone interested in getting the emails can subscribe through the sheriff's office by sending an email to tazewell.sheriff@tcsova.org.