Tazewell County Fire Department Gets Heavy Rescue Truck

The Tazewell County Fire Department now has a heavy rescue truck. It's designed to respond to accidents involving heavy vehicles like tractor trailers. The truck has lighting that will help emergency responders work a wreck during the night. It has hazmat supplies along with supplies for a water rescue.

Chief of the Tazewell County Fire Department Scott Cornwell said, "We need it because when right now we was using a rescue squad ambulance that was turned into a crash truck. We just couldn't carry the equipment we needed. Now, we have all the equipment we need on this truck where we can just roll this and a tanker to any call where we need to go."

The truck cost around $50,000. It will be all ready to go on Friday May 12, 2017.