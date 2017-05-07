Tazewell County Fire Department Gets Heavy Rescue Truck - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Tazewell County Fire Department Gets Heavy Rescue Truck

Tazewell County Fire Department Gets Heavy Rescue Truck

Posted: Updated:

The Tazewell County Fire Department now has a heavy rescue truck.  It's designed to respond to accidents involving heavy vehicles like tractor trailers.  The truck has lighting that will help emergency responders work a wreck during the night.  It has hazmat supplies along with supplies for a water rescue.

Chief of the Tazewell County Fire Department Scott Cornwell said, "We need it because when right now we was using a rescue squad ambulance that was turned into a crash truck.  We just couldn't carry the equipment we needed.  Now, we have all the equipment we need on this truck where we can just roll this and a tanker to any call where we need to go."

The truck cost around $50,000.  It will be all ready to go on Friday May 12, 2017. 

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.