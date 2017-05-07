Blessing of the Bikes Event Held In Burkes Garden

Dozens of bikers came out for the Blessing of the Bikes event held at the community center in Burkes Garden. The event is in its 15th year. 66 year old Brenda Turpin has been riding for 7 years and looks forward to the get together with family and friends.

Turpin said, "I think it's a special occasion for the Blessing of the Bikes. I think it's great to have the pastors and everyone come in. It kind of makes you feel safe."

Coordinator of the event Fred Lawless said the event started in 2002. Lawless blesses each biker and bike with a pin, Bible, and prayer card.

Lawless said, "As we began the ministry, we were not doing a big sermon. We don't preach to people but we do want them to know that we are born again Christians and that we believe that this is a ministry that is drawing people closer to Christ, giving them an opportunity to increase their understanding of the Bible."

Marci Fuller has been riding for more than 8 years. She said it's a time to connect with other bikers and enjoy the ride in Burkes Garden. Fuller loves having the bikes blessed.

Fuller said, "It has real meaning. Actually, you feel safer when you get on your bikes after that."

Meals were provided for the bikers as well as music.

