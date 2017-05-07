New home decor store opens for business

If you're looking to update the decor in your home, a new business in Mount Hope could be just for you. The Weathered Nest opened a few months ago and specializes in custom furniture and home decor.

The Mount Hope shop has made furniture items like farm house tables, wooden swings, and custom bathroom vanities. They also sell decorative items like wall ornaments and other home accents.

"If you have a vision for something you want in your home, usually we can make it happen. As long as we can get the resources for it we can do it. We love a shabby, chic, vintage style. The reason I wanted to open a shop is because I love to take something old that a lot of people have abandoned and breathe new life into it. I really enjoy that," said Kaitlyn Withrow, Weathered Nest Owner.

You can find the Weathered Nest at their location on Dearing Drive in Mount Hope. The shop is open Wednesday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Saturday's from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.