Alderson Firefighters and EMS prepare for emergencies with extrication class

Any firefighter or EMT will tell you it's always important to be prepared for an emergency. On Sunday the Alderson Fire Department put that advice into action, by taking part in an extrication class.

"So we try to keep up to date on the newest techniques and the newest things going. Vehicles change every day so you have to stay up to date on what's going on," said Alderson Firefighter, Jessie Willis.

Extrication classes like the one held on Sunday allows firefighters and EMS workers to practice saving injured patients, so in the event of a real emergency they can efficiently and safely do their job.

"You really have to slow down and take the picture in because some scenes are a little more daunting than other scenes. That's what this training does is to be able to assess the whole situation about what's going on so you can effectively do your job," said Alderson Firefighter Andrew Utterback.

During the training, vehicles were arranged in different positions so responders could practice rescuing people from different accident scenarios.

"They don't know the specifics of the patient. They don't know if they're a larger patient or a smaller patient or if they're trapped by something else or if they're wearing a seat belt. So that's what those scenarios are for, so that way we can prepare for those situations," Utterback added.

While its knowledge they hope they'll never need to put into action, responders can be prepared if they're faced with the challenge.

"Refreshers and continued learning is always good. Thank God this is not something we do everyday, but when it does happen you have to be prepared on what to do," Willis added.

The vehicles used in Sunday's extrication class were donated by Anthony's Towing and Recovery in Crawley.